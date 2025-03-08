Newtownabbey man kicked door which struck his dad on the head causing a cut and lumps
A man who kicked a door causing it to strike his father who suffered a cut and lumps to his head has been jailed for three months.
Curtis Craig (29), of no fixed abode in Newtownabbey, admitted assault in relation to January 18 this year.
A defence lawyer said the defendant was remorseful.
The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison where he had spent six weeks on remand.
The defendant had a previous conviction for assaulting his dad.
As well as the prison term, the defendant was made the subject of a two-year Restraining Order.