Newtownabbey man kicked door which struck his dad on the head causing a cut and lumps

A man who kicked a door causing it to strike his father who suffered a cut and lumps to his head has been jailed for three months.

Curtis Craig (29), of no fixed abode in Newtownabbey, admitted assault in relation to January 18 this year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was remorseful.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison where he had spent six weeks on remand.

The defendant had a previous conviction for assaulting his dad.

As well as the prison term, the defendant was made the subject of a two-year Restraining Order.