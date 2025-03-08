Newtownabbey man kicked door which struck his dad on the head causing a cut and lumps

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 10:15 BST

A man who kicked a door causing it to strike his father who suffered a cut and lumps to his head has been jailed for three months.

Curtis Craig (29), of no fixed abode in Newtownabbey, admitted assault in relation to January 18 this year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was remorseful.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison where he had spent six weeks on remand.

The defendant had a previous conviction for assaulting his dad.

As well as the prison term, the defendant was made the subject of a two-year Restraining Order.

