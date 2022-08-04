Newtownabbey man ‘off his face on drugs’ attempted to headbutt prison officer

Glen William Fenton (25), of Tynan Drive, has now been sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, in relation to an assault on November 3, 2021.

A prosecutor said at the time of the assault, the defendant had just ended a video link to a court.

Fenton had been handcuffed and accompanied by police and prison staff and “during the video link police noticed an exchange of words between Glen Fenton and one member of prison staff,” a prosecutor said.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The prosecutor said there was “some sort of heated discussion which appeared to be agitating the defendant”.

She said the video link ended and the defendant was remanded in custody and Fenton stood up and went towards the prison officer “gesturing to elbow bump him as if by some form of apology regarding the earlier exchange”.

As the prison officer went forward for an “elbow bump,” Fenton moved his head forward as if to headbutt him. There was no contact made and no injury caused. Fenton was then restrained by prison officers.

A defence lawyer said Fenton said he couldn’t recall the incident because he had said he was “off my face on drugs”.

The court heard the defendant had a “poor record”.