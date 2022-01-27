Newtownabbey man punched glass at Antrim Area Hospital

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Alan Cochrane (32), of Ardgart Place, Newtownabbey, admitted being disorderly on September 7 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that following a report the defendant was threatening to harm himself police took an intoxicated Cochrane to hospital.

A prosecutor said he became “aggressive” whilst police tried to book him into hospital.

Cochrane went outside the hospital where he was “hostile with police” and began to punch at two parked police cars and also punched glass at the hospital.

He shouted and swore as he was escorted back in to the busy waiting area to be assessed by a Mental Health Team.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard said it was “accepted that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated by the courts”.

The lawyer said the defendant, who is single and lives with his two pet dogs, is “easy-mannered” and a “polite individual in sobriety”.

On the date in question he had taken alcohol and Cochrane’s mood was “very low”.

The lawyer said the defendant is “apologetic and embarrassed”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said normally for such offences courts would consider immediate custodial sentences but said the defendant was apparently “undergoing some kind of mental health crisis” and at one point was “detained under the Mental Health Order”.