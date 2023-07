A man has admitted possessing 32 Tramadol tablets as Class C drugs which were found, wrapped in toilet paper, by cleaning staff at cells at Antrim Courthouse.

Gerard Hugh O'Neill (32), of Abbeyglen Crescent, Newtownabbey, committed the offence on August 25 last year.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the discovery was made after the defendant had been arrested and brought to the courthouse.

He said the drugs had been "well secreted".

The lawyer said the defendant had a "very serious drug misuse history".