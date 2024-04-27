Newtownabbey man sentenced at Lisburn court for driving without insurance for the 20th time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Tyrie, 43, whose address was given as Mournebeg Drive in Newtownabbey, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving without insurance and having no driving licence.

The court heard that on October 11, 2023, the defendant was stopped by police driving a Ford Transit at Clifton Park Avenue in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Checks showed that the defendant had no valid insurance for the vehicle and has no driving licence.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

Defence told the court the defendant had been taken by his son to meet a group of people in an attempt to resolve issues that had lead to him being threatened.

His son left him to go shopping and the defendant, who had copies of the keys for the vehicle, made the decision to drive away.

The court also heard that the charges were related to another charge of theft from B&Q at Sprucefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Rosie Watters commented that this was the defendant’s 20th charge of driving without insurance.

Defence conceded: “I appreciate the record is extensive.”

He continued: “There were exceptional reasons for taking the decision to drive on this occasion.”

He also asked the judge to consider a sentence that “doesn’t interfere with his liberty”.

During sentencing Ms Watters addressed the defendant, saying: “As far as I can tell you have never had a driving licence, you never had insurance but you continue to drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is your 20th no insurance charge. You have not had a custodial sentence so far but today is the day.”

On the charge of driving without insurance, Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of four months and disqualified the defendant from driving for five years.

On the charge of having no driving licence, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £400 and disqualified the defendant from driving for five years.

Ms Watters told the court the case was “shocking”.

Following the sentencing, the defence lawyer sought bail and leave to appeal the sentencing.