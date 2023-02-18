Newtownabbey man smashed glass over the best man's head at wedding reception

A Newtownabbey man who smashed a glass over the best man's head in the function room at a wedding reception in a Ballymena hotel has been given a six months prison term, suspended for three years, and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to the victim.

Ross Glover (31), of Foxton Park, committed offences on April 28 last year.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm; possessing a glass as an offensive weapon; being disorderly at the Leighinmohr House Hotel and possession of, according to the charge sheet, cocaine.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (February 16) the complainant said Glover attempted to punch him twice to the face and then smashed a glass over his head.

Ballymena courthouse

The court heard the victim said in a statement that when he reached back he could "feel bits of glass" on his head.

Police saw cuts and bleeding to the back of the best man's head.

Glover, who was one of the wedding guests, was located outside the hotel and arrested and when searched at a police station a small amount of drugs were found in his sock.

Footage capturing an incident in the function room with dancing going on "in the background" was shown to District Judge Nigel Broderick.

The defence lawyer said the defendant had "very little recollection" of the incident but, the barrister said, the best man said the attack happened following a "disagreement".

The barrister told the court that earlier "there had been words exchanged between the pair within the toilets".

The lawyer said Glover was later attacked outside the hotel by "an unknown person," who the barrister said was not the best man, and the defendant suffered a "significant gash" to his head.

The barrister said it was "very fortunate" that the injuries to the best man in the function room were not more severe.

He added: "Nobody wants to see any form of upset or disturbance at a wedding and to the staff at this hostelry, to their credit, it was all brought to an end very hastily".

He said the incident had been a "turning point" for Glover.

Judge Broderick told the defendant: "This was totally unacceptable behaviour. Whatever led up to you assaulting the victim, it can never be an excuse".

He said the case was aggravated by smashing a glass on the victim's head and "somewhat miraculously the victim appears to have sustained relatively modest injures, probably thanks to the fact that he had turned his head away from you and it was the back of his head that came into contact with the glass".