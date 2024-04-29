Newtownabbey man spat inside police car, Ballymena Magistrates Court is told
A man spat in a police car and headbutted a PSNI officer in the chest, a court has heard.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Porter (23), of Fernagh Parade in Newtownabbey, admitted charges of assaulting a police officer and causing criminal damage to a police car on February 5 this year.
A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that since being on remand in prison, the defendant "has learned a lesson and certainly does not wish to return to that establishment".
The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison.
He was ordered to do 60 hours of Community Service and put on Probation for a year.