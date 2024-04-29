Newtownabbey man spat inside police car, Ballymena Magistrates Court is told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Porter (23), of Fernagh Parade in Newtownabbey, admitted charges of assaulting a police officer and causing criminal damage to a police car on February 5 this year.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that since being on remand in prison, the defendant "has learned a lesson and certainly does not wish to return to that establishment".

The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison.

