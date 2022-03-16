Newtownabbey man stole clothing from sports store for ‘a joke’, court told

Laganside Courts

The exclusion zone was imposed on 24-year-old Christopher Hughes as he was released on bail ahead of sentencing later this month.

Hughes, of Queens Gardens in Newtownabbey, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court after being arrested in connection with a shoplifting incident on Sunday.

He faced charges of stealing £100 worth of clothes from JD Sports, possessing Class B and C drugs, and disorderly behaviour at the Royal Victoria Hospital. Guilty pleas were entered to all the alleged offences.

According to police, Hughes was detained after a thief took a coat from the store located on Castle Place and left without paying.

“He stated that he entered JD Sports and lifted the jacket as a joke to see if the security guard would follow him outside,” a PSNI officer said.

Hughes had to be taken for medical treatment due to his condition, the court heard, but became abusive and disorderly in the hospital.

Police searched him and found approximately 135 pregabalin tablets, a quantity of diazepam pills and some suspected cannabis.

Defence barrister Mark Farrell said Hughes “went off the rails” after falling out with his partner.

“This is a blip, he’s not proud of it,” counsel added.

Adjourning the case, District Judge Mark McGarrity explained that he wanted the defendant to engage with a substance misuse programme.