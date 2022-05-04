Newtownabbey man ‘used money as an emotional lever’

Sam Scott (52), of Lisbane Drive, was also made the subject of a Restraining Order and District Judge Nigel Broderick ordered him to pay £750 compensation to his ex-partner.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had pleaded guilty to harassment in relation to the period between December 2015 and July 2017.
A prosecutor said the defendant had “used money in general, and monies the victim owed him, as an emotional lever, raising the issue of money whenever there was an argument between the pair”.
Judge Broderick told Scott the complainant had “suffered significantly as a result of your actions”.