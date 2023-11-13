A Newtownabbey man was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital after being brought there by police who found him in a "distressed state" at the M2 motorway near Templepatrick.

Barry McCauley (20), of Milewater Drive, also assaulted police on August 2 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant was shouting and swearing at the entrance to the hospital in the presence of members of the public including children.

Police then decided to take him to custody and the defendant kicked a cell van door open which caused a wrist injury to an officer and the defendant also tried to bite an officer.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence lawyer said a report said there was a "low likelihood" of re-offending.

District Judge Amanda Brady said the defendant had "mental health issues". She said the defendant was not suitable for Probation or Community Service and jail, even suspended, would be inappropriate.