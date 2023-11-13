Newtownabbey man was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital
Barry McCauley (20), of Milewater Drive, also assaulted police on August 2 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant was shouting and swearing at the entrance to the hospital in the presence of members of the public including children.
Police then decided to take him to custody and the defendant kicked a cell van door open which caused a wrist injury to an officer and the defendant also tried to bite an officer.
A defence lawyer said a report said there was a "low likelihood" of re-offending.
District Judge Amanda Brady said the defendant had "mental health issues". She said the defendant was not suitable for Probation or Community Service and jail, even suspended, would be inappropriate.
The judge gave the defendant a two-year conditional discharge.