A Newtownabbey man who cultivated cannabis at his home has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Karl Hoy (51), of Doagh Road, was sentenced at Laganside Magistrates' Court in Belfast on Tuesday, April 15 for cultivating cannabis and dishonestly using electricity on February 7 last year.

The court was told 39 fully-grown cannabis plants were located alongside a "large quantity" of dried herbal cannabis. An electric box was damaged and power was being extracted illegally.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was using cannabis for pain management after he had been in a car accident.

District Judge Steven Keown said: "There will be two months suspended for 18 months in respect of each of the charges".