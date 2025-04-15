Newtownabbey man was growing cannabis at his home, Belfast court hears
Karl Hoy (51), of Doagh Road, was sentenced at Laganside Magistrates' Court in Belfast on Tuesday, April 15 for cultivating cannabis and dishonestly using electricity on February 7 last year.
The court was told 39 fully-grown cannabis plants were located alongside a "large quantity" of dried herbal cannabis. An electric box was damaged and power was being extracted illegally.
A defence lawyer said the defendant was using cannabis for pain management after he had been in a car accident.
District Judge Steven Keown said: "There will be two months suspended for 18 months in respect of each of the charges".