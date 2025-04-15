Newtownabbey man was growing cannabis at his home, Belfast court hears

By Laganside Court Reporter
Published 15th Apr 2025, 16:59 BST
A Newtownabbey man who cultivated cannabis at his home has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Karl Hoy (51), of Doagh Road, was sentenced at Laganside Magistrates' Court in Belfast on Tuesday, April 15 for cultivating cannabis and dishonestly using electricity on February 7 last year.

The court was told 39 fully-grown cannabis plants were located alongside a "large quantity" of dried herbal cannabis. An electric box was damaged and power was being extracted illegally.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was using cannabis for pain management after he had been in a car accident.

District Judge Steven Keown said: "There will be two months suspended for 18 months in respect of each of the charges".

