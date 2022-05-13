Newtownabbey man who denies alleged intimidation in north Down is refused bail

Prosecutors contended that Kenneth “Muscles” McCall was part of a group who menaced two men out of their homes last week.

The 42-year-old defendant, of Ashford Lodge in Newtownabbey, denies any wrongdoing and instead claims that he had been targeted by someone brandishing a sword.

He is charged with two counts of intimidation, possessing an offensive weapon in public, and criminal damage in connection with separate incidents on May 8.

Laganside Courts

During a failed application for bail, the court heard one injured party’s Vauxhall Insignia was allegedly attacked as he arrived at his home in Bangor.

Crown lawyer Siobhan McCrory said the man claimed to have been approached by “Kenny ‘Muscles’ McCall carrying a hammer” in the Rathgill Parade area of the town.

As he tried to get away the defendant repeatedly struck the windscreen and bumper while an accomplice kicked his wing mirrors, according to the prosecution.

It was claimed that McCall was in one of three cars that followed and pulled up alongside the man at a set of traffic lights.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan also heard he was allegedly among a group of men who went to a second man’s home on the same date and issued threats over buying drugs.

McCall accepted being at one of the locations to see a friend, and claimed a hammer used for a gardening business had been left in his car by mistake.

He made counter-allegations about being the victim of an ongoing campaign, and that one of the complainants tried to knock him over, driving at up to 50mph while waving a sword.

Opposing bail, Ms McCrory said there were tensions in north Down, with graffiti appearing about those suspected of involvement in the incidents.

“Police are concerned he (McCall) is associated with drug criminality, and that his associates control a number of grow houses in the area,” she submitted.

“There are also concerns that he has close links to paramilitaries in the area; local speculation, and I wouldn’t put it any higher, is that he may have a leadership-type role.”

Defence counsel Richard McConkey hit back at the unsubstantiated assertions about his client.

“What the Crown is saying about this man being involved with paramilitaries and being involved with drug dealers isn’t backed up by any evidence whatsoever,” the barrister said.

“They are very serious allegations to put in a public arena about a man facing charges which don’t relate to that.”

Mr McConkey added that CCTV footage could back up McCall’s version of events.