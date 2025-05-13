A Co Antrim man who threw a kitten against a wall in an “appalling act of cruelty” has been handed a 10-month suspended jail sentence.

Joshua McClurg, 21, also grabbed the pet and dropped it onto the ground despite knowing it was already badly hurt, prosecutors said.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the cat had to be put down due to the severity of the blunt force trauma injuries it sustained.

Suspending the sentence for two years, District Judge George Conner said: “This was an appalling act of cruelty. He’s very fortunate it was not made immediate (imprisonment).”

Laganside courts. Picture: Google

City Council animal welfare officers were alerted on December 3 last year after the kitten was brought into a veterinary clinic suffering from a spinal fracture. By that stage it was already paraplegic and in a state of shock and distress.

Staff were informed that McClurg, of Fairview Lane in Newtownabbey, had inflicted the injuries in an attack captured on doorbell camera footage.

Due to the extent of the injuries a decision was taken to humanely euthanise the cat.

During interviews McClurg admitted that he had thrown the household pet against a wall.

"He was aware the cat was injured and believed he had broken its legs,” a prosecution lawyer said.

"There was a further incident where he can be seen on CCTV picking the cat up aggressively by the scruff, and another admission that he dropped the cat to the floor from a small height, even though he was aware it was injured. This could have caused further distress and suffering to the kitten, according to the vet.”

The court heard that one of the incidents was witnessed by a four-year girl at the property.

McClurg subsequently pleaded guilty to a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to the cat.

His barrister told the court he had been abusing cannabis at the time but went cold turkey to get off drugs immediately after the incident.

"This happened in reaction to an argument that had dire consequences,” counsel added.

Judge Conner told McClurg that he was only suspending the prison sentence because of his early admissions and previous clear record.

He also disqualified the defendant from owning or keeping any animals for a 20-year period.