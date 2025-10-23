Newtownabbey man who stole £400 worth of alcohol from Tesco is jailed for two months

A Newtownabbey man who cut off security tags and stole alcohol worth a total of almost £400 from a Tesco store has received a two months jail term.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Joseph Mooney, aged 47, whose address was listed as Glenwherry Court in Newtownabbey, committed the theft in May this year.

He pushed a trolley containing alcohol out of a Tesco store without making an attempt to pay for the goods, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence lawyer outlined to Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, that the defendant had issues with alcohol.

Tesco. Picture: Google

At a court in August, the defendant was put on Probation for a year for the theft and a district judge also said he had to pay compensation for the stolen goods..

However, with him now being on remand in custody for another matter, the Probation Order has been revoked and has been replaced with a two months prison term.