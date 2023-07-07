A man who subjected his then partner to a number of assaults has been given an eight months jail term.

Samuel William Ian Kirkpatrick (27), Braden Heights, Newtownabbey, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, five assaults and a threat to kill.

A prosecutor said a woman told police when she was the defendant's partner, Kirkpatrick spat in her face in September 2021 and grabbed her arm and kicked her leg.

On New Year's Eve 2021, they were in Portrush and she was trailed by her hair to the ground; was spat upon in the face and was punched on the head by the defendant. He then tried to pin her to a bed and she sustained arms bruises.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

On January 20 last year, the woman said the defendant placed both his hands on her neck and applied pressure for "approximately 20 seconds" and when she was pinned to a bed she suffered a bruise on her arm.

On January 22, 2022, the woman said she was grabbed by the arm causing bruising to worsen and on March 3 last year, whilst in Belfast, after an argument she tried to get out of a vehicle and the defendant grabbed her arm. Later that day he caused a friction burn by dragging a phone down her leg and also pinned her to a bed and would not let her leave.

On St Patrick's Day last year the couple were in Belfast and outside the Grand Central Hotel she said the defendant told her he would burn her car out if she was "acting the big girl".

Later, at his address there was an altercation and she said the defendant punched her "six or seven times on the face" and when she locked herself in a bathroom and rang 999 Kirkpatrick said he would kill her.

A defence barrister said the defendant had pleaded guilty; shown remorse and apologised.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "serious case" as it "essentially involves non-fatal strangulation". He said the law has now changed but at the time of Kirkpatrick's offending the new legislation had not been in existence.