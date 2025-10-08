A man who was disorderly at Belfast International Airport had to call off his honeymoon in Turkey when arrested.

Christopher Smith (34), of Tulleevin Walk, Newtownabbey, admitted being disorderly on September 10 this year.

He was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

A prosecutor said that around 1.30pm police were tasked to a disruptive passenger at a departure gate. The flight was bound for Antalya in Turkey.

The defendant began to shout and swear when he was told he was being refused travel and he had to be handcuffed and had limb restraints applied and was arrested.

The defendant told the court he had got married in May and the honeymoon was being taken in September. He said he was a nervous flyer and had taken "relaxing tablets" and had "five beers" at an airport bar.

He had then lost his phone which contained his boarding pass and had gone to the bar and found it. He said he was in a panic and "was a wee bit loud".

He said it had been a "big mistake" and added that although his wife was allowed to travel she stayed behind with him.

The defendant said he was released from custody seven hours later and the couple cancelled the honeymoon.

He wished to apologise and said he is taking his wife to Lanzarote in January to "make up".

District Judge fined the defendant £300 and told him he hoped he moderated his alcohol before flying in January.