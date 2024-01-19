Newtownabbey mother who 'lost it' during an incident in Swatragh is ordered to do 150 hours of Community Service
Christine Phillips, aged 36, whose address was given as Braden Heights in Newtownabbey, had previously admitted charges of disorderly behaviour, damaging a BMW car and a pair of glasses, and assaulting two males.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that the offences arose out of an incident at Kilrea Road in the village of Swatragh on May 22, 2021, and the case had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
None of the facts surrounding the incident were outlined to the court.
Ordering Phillips to complete 150 hours of Community Service, District Judge Oonagh Mullan warned the defendant that if she breached the order she would be brought back to court and re-sentenced
Ms Mullan also ordered the defendant to pay £183 compensation in respect of damage she had caused to the glasses.
A defence lawyer said Phillips had a "vague recollection" of the assaults, but accepts she had "lost it" on this occasion.
The lawyer stressed that the defendant wished to offer her apologies to the bar staff.
The lawyer told the court Phillips was now considered by Probation as being at a low likelihood of re-offending. She said that the defendant had paid £500 in respect of damage she had caused to the BMW car.
She told the district judge that since the incident in Swatragh, Phillips had “drastically reduced” her alcohol consumption.