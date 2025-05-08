Newtownabbey motorist (80) is banned from driving for a month for speeding

By The Newsroom
Published 8th May 2025, 07:00 BST
An 80-year-old motorist has been banned for a month and fined £500 for speeding.

William Ogilvie, of Marine Court in Newtownabbey, was detected doing 54mph in a 40mph zone at Belfast Road at Antrim town on August 20 last year.

He already had nine penalty points on his licence. A defence solicitor said the previous nine points were for speeding.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

In one of the earlier incidents, according to the solicitor, the now retired antique jewellery dealer had been speeding because he had a large amount of jewellery in his vehicle at the time and he thought "he was being followed".

Upon reaching twelve penalty points the defendant faced being banned from the roads for six months but instead District Judge Nigel Broderick banned him for a month and the nine penalty points remain on his licence.

Judge Broderick said: "But I am going to increase the fine to £500".

