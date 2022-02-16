Newtownabbey motorist accused of road deaths didn’t breach order, judge rules

General view of Belfast's Ravenhill Road. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Adrian Ursu, 32, faced an attempt to revoke his bail amid claims by a neighbour that he carried two boxes of beer into his home 24 hours after getting out of custody.

But District Judge Mark McGarrity identified issues with the eye-witness account, and highlighted how police searches uncovered no crates at the property on Doonbeg Drive in Newtownabbey.

He said: “I don’t consider the defendant to have possessed alcohol on the relevant day or, if he did, the prosecution haven’t proved it to the requisite standard.”

Ursu is charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving over a fatal two-car collision on the Ravenhill Road last month.

The Ford Focus he was allegedly driving at speed crashed into a Skoda Octavia taxi travelling in the opposite direction.

Belfast man Jon O’Hara, 47, and a second, publicly unidentified man, were both killed in the collision on January 22.

Five people had to be taken to hospital for treatment. They included the taxi driver, who suffered serious back injuries, and another passenger who remains in intensive care.

Previous courts heard the case against Ursu is based on CCTV footage of his car allegedly veering across central lines and striking the Skoda.

It was also claimed that the accused, a Romanian national, spoke “nonchalantly” about drinking six beers earlier on the day of the accident.

On February 7 he was granted High Court bail under conditions including a complete alcohol prohibition.

However, he was detained again for allegedly breaching those terms the following day.

A man who lives on the same street claimed he spotted Ursu carrying two cases of suspected beer into his house.

Police were alerted and carried out searches at the property.

Some empty tins and unopened bottles were located in a garden shed, but no boxes of beer.

A breath test returned a zero reading for any traces of alcohol in his system.

Defence lawyers argued that he had only been bringing in cases of Coca-Cola along with other groceries.

A supermarket shopping receipt showing no alcohol purchases was provided to support his case.

As the application to revoke bail resumed today, a neighbour gave evidence about the incident.

Jonathan Harrison claimed that he witnessed Ursu carry two boxes of Stella Artois beer from his partner’s car into their home.

Asked how sure he was, Mr Harrison replied: “One hundred percent.”

However, Mr McGarrity held that he had gone further than what was initially indicated to police.