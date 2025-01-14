Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist sitting on eleven penalty points then hit a speed of 92mph and has now been banned from driving for a month.

David Startin (39), of Dorchester Crescent, Newtownabbey, was detected in a 70mph zone - the Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena - on August 24 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "He has had those 11 points since July and this was about a month later. He was sitting on 11 points with the words of the court ringing in his ear and he is still driving too fast."

As well as the one month ban the defendant was also fined £500. The eleven penalty points remain on his licence.