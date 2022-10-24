Newtownabbey motorist caught doing 102mph
A Newtownabbey motorist was detected doing 102mph at Rathbeg on the M2 Motorway near Antrim town on April 5 this year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant is Christopher Stanford (50), of Glenville Green.
The defendant also permitted no insurance on November 25, 2020 and used a mobile phone whilst driving on January 21, of last year.
The defendant was banned from driving for six months and fined £500, at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (October 20).