Newtownabbey motorist crashed whilst trying to find way to workplace on first day in new job
A motorist on his first day in a new job didn't know the area and crashed into a lamp post whilst trying to figure out what way to get to his workplace, a court was told.
Lewis Ferguson (20), of Harmin Drive, Newtownabbey, admitted driving without due care and attention in Antrim town on May 23 last year and has been banned from driving for three months and fined £150.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on October 17, heard the defendant now works elsewhere.