Ben King (18), of Hillview Avenue West, was detected doing 92mph in a Volkswagen Golf at Rathbeg on the M2 Motorway on August 21.Antrim Magistrate Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant told police: "I didn't realise my speed."A defence lawyer said the defendant had no record.District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "far too high a speed".