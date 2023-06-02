Newtownabbey motorist detected speeding also fined for tinted windows
A motorist caught doing 94mph in a 70mph zone - the A8 near Larne - was in a vehicle which police found had tinted windows which were below the legal limit of 70 percent light transmission.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 13:06 BST
David Finlay, aged 31, of Abbeyville Place in Newtownabbey, also failed to produce his driving licence.
Ballymena Magistrates Court was told on Thursday (June 1) that the offences were detected in November, 2020, and the defendant was given three penalty points and fined £225.