A motorist caught without insurance for a sixth time has been banned from the roads for six months and was fined £250.

Mark McCleave (37), of Armoy Gardens, Newtownabbey, committed the latest offence on May 2 this year at Antrim Road at Templepatrick.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, August 27.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrate Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence lawyer said the defendant thought he was insured on May 2 and was "mortified" that was not the case.

District Judge Rosie Watters said the defendant had five previous convictions for absence of insurance.

Bail in the sum of £500 was fixed for appeal and the defendant is allowed to drive pending appeal.