Newtownabbey motorist detected without insurance for sixth time
A motorist caught without insurance for a sixth time has been banned from the roads for six months and was fined £250.
Mark McCleave (37), of Armoy Gardens, Newtownabbey, committed the latest offence on May 2 this year at Antrim Road at Templepatrick.
The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, August 27.
A defence lawyer said the defendant thought he was insured on May 2 and was "mortified" that was not the case.
District Judge Rosie Watters said the defendant had five previous convictions for absence of insurance.
Bail in the sum of £500 was fixed for appeal and the defendant is allowed to drive pending appeal.