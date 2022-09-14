Newtownabbey motorist facing trial for allegedly causing two men’s crash deaths

Adrian Ursu, 33, is also accused of seriously injuring two others when his car struck a taxi earlier this year.

Ursu, of Doonbeg Drive in Newtownabbey, was arrested following the two-vehicle collision on the Ravenhill Road on January 22.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ford Focus he was allegedly driving at speed crashed into a Skoda Octavia taxi travelling in the opposite direction.

Laganside Courts

Ursu appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court charged with causing the deaths of Jon O’Hara and Marian Marius Molan by dangerous driving.

Five other people were taken to hospital following the incident, including the taxi driver, who suffered serious back injuries.

The defendant, a Romanian national, faces two further counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving in connection with the collision.

During a preliminary enquiry hearing he confirmed that he understood the charges, but declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage.

Defence barrister Sean Devine did not dispute Crown submissions that his client has a prima facie case to answer.

District Judge Mark McGarrity granted the prosecution’s application to have Ursu sent for Crown Court trial.