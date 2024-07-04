Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorist caught doing a speed of 109mph claimed he had been late for work and then had received a call from his partner saying he taken her keys, a court was told.

Josh Minta (26), a kitchen salesman, of Rathfern Way in Newtownabbey, was detected at Rathbeg on the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone near Antrim town - on May 8 this year.

He already had nine penalty points on his licence for insurance and speeding offences.

A defence lawyer said there was never a "good reason" for such a speed but the defendant had been late for work that morning and then got a call from his partner that he had taken her keys.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "109mph just to return keys and he is sitting on nine points on his licence."

The lawyer said it had been "incredibly foolish".