Newtownabbey motorist hit speed of 109mph on M2 as he was 'late for work'
Josh Minta (26), a kitchen salesman, of Rathfern Way in Newtownabbey, was detected at Rathbeg on the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone near Antrim town - on May 8 this year.
He already had nine penalty points on his licence for insurance and speeding offences.
A defence lawyer said there was never a "good reason" for such a speed but the defendant had been late for work that morning and then got a call from his partner that he had taken her keys.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "109mph just to return keys and he is sitting on nine points on his licence."
The lawyer said it had been "incredibly foolish".
The judge told the defendant it was "far too high a speed" and banned him from driving for two months along with a £200 fine.