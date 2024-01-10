A motorist caught doing almost 100mph was concerned about a child who had suffered a broken arm, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Brian Joseph Breen (31), of Alderley Crescent, Newtownabbey, was detected doing 98mph in a 70mph zone - the M22 motorway near Randalstown - on November 7 last year.

The court heard the defendant told police there was an "emergency" regarding his child.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence lawyer said after breaking his arm a few months earlier, the defendant's son had "taken a tumble" and Breen was responding after receiving a call from school.