Newtownabbey motorist hit speed of almost 100mph

A motorist caught doing almost 100mph was concerned about a child who had suffered a broken arm, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 19:30 GMT
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Brian Joseph Breen (31), of Alderley Crescent, Newtownabbey, was detected doing 98mph in a 70mph zone - the M22 motorway near Randalstown - on November 7 last year.

The court heard the defendant told police there was an "emergency" regarding his child.

A defence lawyer said after breaking his arm a few months earlier, the defendant's son had "taken a tumble" and Breen was responding after receiving a call from school.

The defendant was given a two months driving ban and was fined £100. Nine penalty points already on his licence will remain in place.