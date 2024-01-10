Newtownabbey motorist hit speed of almost 100mph
A motorist caught doing almost 100mph was concerned about a child who had suffered a broken arm, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.
Brian Joseph Breen (31), of Alderley Crescent, Newtownabbey, was detected doing 98mph in a 70mph zone - the M22 motorway near Randalstown - on November 7 last year.
The court heard the defendant told police there was an "emergency" regarding his child.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A defence lawyer said after breaking his arm a few months earlier, the defendant's son had "taken a tumble" and Breen was responding after receiving a call from school.
The defendant was given a two months driving ban and was fined £100. Nine penalty points already on his licence will remain in place.