A motorist who had been stopped by police on the M2 made off and caused a collision when he tried to pass between the central barrier and a vehicle which was already doing an overtaking manoeuvre.

John David Cassells (30), of Hollybank Court, Newtownabbey, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges including dangerous driving; failing to stop for police; obstructing police; and failing to stop, remain and report a collision.

A prosecutor said on November 4, 2020, police stopped a Ford Focus on the motorway in connection with observations regarding number plates.

Advertisement

Police were making enquiries and when officers said they were going to carry out a search, Cassells "sped off".

Editorial image.

Advertisement

The court was told the defendant caused damage to a wing mirror of a woman's vehicle, which was already over-taking another vehicle, "when the defendant approached from behind at speed and tried to pass between her and the central barrier".

Cassells continued on towards Randalstown and a second driver told police he had "narrowly avoided" being involved in a collision with the defendant's vehicle.

Advertisement

A defence lawyer accepted it was a "bad incident" and said it was "lucky" nothing more serious happened.

On the day of the incident, the lawyer said, the defendant had received news that his now-deceased partner was "terminally ill" and "he simply wasn't in the right frame of mind" and had a "panic attack".

The court heard the defendant is now of no fixed abode after his house "burnt down".