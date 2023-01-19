John David Cassells (30), of Hollybank Court, Newtownabbey, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges including dangerous driving; failing to stop for police; obstructing police; and failing to stop, remain and report a collision.
A prosecutor said on November 4, 2020, police stopped a Ford Focus on the motorway in connection with observations regarding number plates.
Advertisement
Police were making enquiries and when officers said they were going to carry out a search, Cassells "sped off".
Advertisement
The court was told the defendant caused damage to a wing mirror of a woman's vehicle, which was already over-taking another vehicle, "when the defendant approached from behind at speed and tried to pass between her and the central barrier".
Cassells continued on towards Randalstown and a second driver told police he had "narrowly avoided" being involved in a collision with the defendant's vehicle.
Advertisement
A defence lawyer accepted it was a "bad incident" and said it was "lucky" nothing more serious happened.
On the day of the incident, the lawyer said, the defendant had received news that his now-deceased partner was "terminally ill" and "he simply wasn't in the right frame of mind" and had a "panic attack".
The court heard the defendant is now of no fixed abode after his house "burnt down".
For the driving offences, the defendant was given a three months prison term, suspended for one year; banned from driving for a year and fined £200.