The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Pacemaker

Kurtis Gallagher (25), of Fernridge Road, Newtownabbey, had an alcohol in breath reading of 120 - the legal limit is 35 - on March 21 this year.

Around 11.30pm police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision.

When interviewed the defendant said he had been in a bar in Doagh and when he couldn't get a taxi he made a decision to drive home and was "extremely remorseful".