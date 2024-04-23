Newtownabbey motorist was three and a half times drink drive limit

A motorist was three and a half times the drink limit, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 19:26 BST
The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: PacemakerThe case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Pacemaker
The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Pacemaker

Kurtis Gallagher (25), of Fernridge Road, Newtownabbey, had an alcohol in breath reading of 120 - the legal limit is 35 - on March 21 this year.

Around 11.30pm police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

When interviewed the defendant said he had been in a bar in Doagh and when he couldn't get a taxi he made a decision to drive home and was "extremely remorseful".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a clear record. However he was concerned by the high reading and handed down an interim driving ban and adjourned the case to May 9 for a Probation report.