Newtownabbey motorist was three and a half times drink drive limit
Kurtis Gallagher (25), of Fernridge Road, Newtownabbey, had an alcohol in breath reading of 120 - the legal limit is 35 - on March 21 this year.
Around 11.30pm police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision.
When interviewed the defendant said he had been in a bar in Doagh and when he couldn't get a taxi he made a decision to drive home and was "extremely remorseful".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a clear record. However he was concerned by the high reading and handed down an interim driving ban and adjourned the case to May 9 for a Probation report.