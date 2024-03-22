Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warren Dowey (48), a software company owner, of Sherwood Avenue, Newtownabbey, admitted a charge of failing to provide an evidential breath sample following the failure of the preliminary test on February 19 this year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, March 19 and was also fined £300. He will have to re-sit his driving test to get back on the road.

The court heard police had gone to the car park of licensed premises in Toomebridge at 4.30pm on February 19 and the defendant blew a preliminary breath reading of 163 - the legal limit is 35.

A prosecutor said Dowey had been seen driving into the car park in an Audi Q7. The keys of the vehicle were taken from the defendant by a member of the public, the court was told.

When police arrived the defendant got out of the car and was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and smelt of intoxicating liquor.

When interviewed the defendant said he had one pint at a pub in Randalstown and was under the limit when he had driven to Toome where he then had more alcohol before getting into his car. He admitted to police he had been intending to drive but the keys had been removed.

The defendant said he believed that the road side sample was "enough" and a second evidential sample was not needed.

A defence lawyer said that his client received a phone call from a friend who had been drinking in Randalstown and Dowey became "concerned". The lawyer said Dowey had a drink in Randalstown and "things go downhill".