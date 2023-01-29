Register
Newtownabbey: nine men charged after hatchets and machetes found in vans

Nine men have been charged after police recovered a number of weapons in vans in Newtownabbey.

By Valerie Martin
3 minutes ago

Officers were responding to reports of two suspicious transit vans on Saturday morning (January 28).

One of the vans was stopped in the vicinity of Swanston Road North and the other on the Antrim Road at around 10.50am,

The charges relate to offences including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A PSNI spokesperson said police recovered a number of weapons including hatchets and machetes.

A PSNI spokesperson said police recovered a number of weapons including hatchets and machetes.

"The occupants of the vans, nine men aged between 18 and 41, were arrested and have since charged with a number of offences to appear in court on Monday, January 30.

"As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”