Police are appealing for information following a report of attempted criminal damage within the vicinity of Glenbane Avenue, Newtownabbey between 10-11pm on Saturday, May 24.

The incident involved a number of youths throwing stones at the window of a house, according to a PSNI spokesperson.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, observed any suspicious activity in the area during this time or have CCTV footage that could assist with their enquiries is asked to contact the PSNI via 101 or online, quoting reference number 438 of 25/05/25.