A man has been arrested by police investigating an overnight security alert at a property in Newtownabbey.

And while residents evacuated earlier have returned to their homes, officers remain at the scene of the incident.

In an update this afternoon (Friday, September 5), Detective Inspector McCamley said: “Police were conducting a search of a property in the Sanda Road area at around 8.30pm on Thursday, 4th September when a suspicious object was located.

“A safety operation was subsequently put in place, with the Sanda and Shore Roads closed on Thursday night to motorists and nearby residents evacuated. The roads reopened earlier today, Friday, 5th September, with the residents of neighbouring properties also able to return to their homes.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and determined that the object was a viable yet crude device. Police remain at the scene this afternoon and a 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.”

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1518 of 04/09/25.

Information can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.