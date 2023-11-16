Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place on Saturday, August 12 at 6.50pm outside the Crown and Shamrock on the Antrim Road.

Posting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page today (Thursday, November 16), a police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing to any members of the public who have information in relation to this incident to please contact 101, quoting reference 1427 12/8/23.”