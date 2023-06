Police are seeking help from the public to assist with their investigation into criminal damage caused to a sculpture at the Newtownabbey Way.

The damage has taken place close to the Campbell Memorial Garden on Tuesday, June 13 between 8pm and 9pm.

This is the area close to the rear gate of Mossley Mill on the path which leads to Manse Road, close to Doagh Road.

The entrance to the Newtownabbey Way close to the rear gate of Mossley Mill. Credit: Google.

