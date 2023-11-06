Newtownabbey police officers appeal to trace driver
Police in Newtownabbey have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to speak to a driver who was parked in a white car on Bridge Road/Doagh Road, Newtownabbey on Friday, November 3 at approximately 10.30pm.
Posting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page today (Monday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “This person may have witnessed suspicious behaviour in this area and attempted to assist a young woman.
"If you can help with our enquiries, please contact 101 and quote police reference number 1815 - 3/11/23.”