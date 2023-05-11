Detailing the incident in a statement issued to this newspaper today (Thursday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Just before 8.10am today (May 11), police received a report of theft from a vehicle parked outside a residential property in the Glenview Park area overnight.“It was reported that several bags of clothing had been taken from the vehicle and that this may have occurred around 3am.“Our investigation has just begun. Police would appeal to anyone in the area who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have CCTV or other home security footage, to contact police on the non emergency 101, quoting incident reference number 299 of 11/05/2023.”