Newtownabbey police probe theft from parked car

Police officers have launched an appeal for information after bags of clothing were stolen from a vehicle parked in the Glenview Park area of Newtownabbey overnight.

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:44 BST

Detailing the incident in a statement issued to this newspaper today (Thursday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Just before 8.10am today (May 11), police received a report of theft from a vehicle parked outside a residential property in the Glenview Park area overnight.“It was reported that several bags of clothing had been taken from the vehicle and that this may have occurred around 3am.“Our investigation has just begun. Police would appeal to anyone in the area who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have CCTV or other home security footage, to contact police on the non emergency 101, quoting incident reference number 299 of 11/05/2023.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are appealing for information.Police are appealing for information.
