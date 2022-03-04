Newtownabbey police seize off-road motorbike

Police officers seized an off-road pit bike in the Monkstown Wood area of Newtownabbey after it was being used dangerously at the site.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 4th March 2022, 10:07 am

Detailing the incident in a post on social media on Thursday, March 3, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Another off-road pit bike seized by Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Policing Team after it was abandoned by the rider who was driving dangerously through Monkstown Wood with absolutely no regard for his own safety or that of others.”

Last February the Newtownabbey Times reported how police in Newtownabbey issued an appeal for the community’s support following a spike in the illegal use of quad bikes and scramblers.

The motorcycle was abandoned in Newtownabbey.

----

