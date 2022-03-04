Newtownabbey police seize off-road motorbike

Detailing the incident in a post on social media on Thursday, March 3, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Another off-road pit bike seized by Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Policing Team after it was abandoned by the rider who was driving dangerously through Monkstown Wood with absolutely no regard for his own safety or that of others.”
Last February the Newtownabbey Times reported how police in Newtownabbey issued an appeal for the community’s support following a spike in the illegal use of quad bikes and scramblers.
For more on this, click here
----