A man who fled from police was arrested on suspicion of drug offences after he was pursued to a block of flats in Newtownabbey in the early hours of Saturday (September 28).

Officer seized suspected illegal drugs and other items following a search of the property.

Temporary Chief Inspector Katrina McMullan said: “Shortly after midnight, a passing police patrol observed a man acting suspiciously in the Fairview Road area of Newtownabbey. The man failed to respond to police requests for him to stop and he made off to a nearby block of flats.

"Officers attended and located the man at one of the flats and conducted a search of the premises which resulted in the recovery of quantities of suspected class A, B and C drugs, a large sum of cash and other drugs related paraphernalia.

"The man, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences including possession of class A, B and C drugs with intent to supply and has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.”

Temporary Chief Inspector McMullan continued: “This is an excellent example of the work carried out by our local officers on a daily basis to combat the scourge of illegal drugs in our community. I would ask anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.