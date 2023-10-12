Additional police patrols are to be conducted in the Mossley area of Newtownabbey after bus windows, plant machinery and bins were damaged in a series of incidents in recent days.

Homes were also targeted with fireworks in what has been condemned as a wave of “mindless damage and destruction”.

In an appeal for information today (Thursday), PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey said: “Police in Newtownabbey are becoming increasingly concerned regarding anti-social behaviour in the vicinity of Carnmoney Road North, Mossley Pavilion and the Glade areas.

“Over the past number of nights, several bus windows have been smashed, fireworks have been thrown at homes in the area and a number of bins have been set alight. Along with this, plant machinery has been damaged at a local building site. This mindless damage and destruction is strongly condemned by the whole community.

Police are to conduct additional patrols following anti-social behaviour at Mossley Pavilion, Carnmoney Road North and The Glade. (Pic: Google).

“Residents and services are being affected by this and it is only our community that is suffering. If you live in the area, please report all incidents to us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

“This will be policed robustly going forward and extra patrols will be dedicated to this area.”

The incidents have been condemned by political representatives too.

UUP Councillor Stephen Cosgrove stated: “Everyone within the community needs to be vigilant and report these incidents as soon as possible. The police can’t be everywhere all of the time and I would call on all parents to know where their children and young people are.

"This behaviour impacts on us all and a wider engagement of these young people needs to be undertaken by the community as a whole if we are to change this mindset.”

Urging anyone with information to contact the PSNI, Councillor Julie Gilmour (Alliance), said: “I absolutely condemn the behaviour of a small minority of people who are causing damage and disruption to facilities in their community. I'd ask anyone who has knowledge about those responsible to contact the PSNI.

“At a time where public finances are under severe pressure, it's extremely depressing that this type of behaviour is going on. It's also causing distress to the local community