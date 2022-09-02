Newtownabbey police warn that Bleach Green fires are causing residents ‘stress’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have responded to a number of incidents in recent days following complaints from the community.

In a statement on Thursday evening, PSNI Newtownabbey said: “These fires have been causing residents stress and anxiety and could cause serious damage to property and risk to life.

“Today we ourselves came across the remains of a small fire whilst out on patrol, which thankfully caused minimal damage. We have removed the kindling that had been left behind and disposed of it safely.