Newtownabbey police warn that Bleach Green fires are causing residents ‘stress’
Police in Newtownabbey are warning of a potential risk to life after a series of fires in the Bleach Green area.
Officers have responded to a number of incidents in recent days following complaints from the community.
In a statement on Thursday evening, PSNI Newtownabbey said: “These fires have been causing residents stress and anxiety and could cause serious damage to property and risk to life.
“Today we ourselves came across the remains of a small fire whilst out on patrol, which thankfully caused minimal damage. We have removed the kindling that had been left behind and disposed of it safely.
“We will be continuing our patrols of the area and ask residents to report any further incidents to the police.”