Newtownabbey PSNI appeal after concerns about badger setts being disturbed

Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Did you know that it is an offence to damage, destroy or obstruct access to a badger sett?

“Badgers are legally protected animals and we will fully investigate any reports made to us regarding their welfare with a view to gathering evidence for prosecution.

“Our Neighbourhood team in Newtownabbey is paying particular attention to known badger setts in the area following concerns that some are being disturbed.

“If you have information regarding wildlife offences in the area, please ring us on 101. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”