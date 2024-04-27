Newtownabbey PSNI appeal following report of assault in Doagh
Newtownabbey police are seeking witnesses to a reported assault in Doagh near Ballyclare on Sunday, April 14.
Police said the incident is reported to have taken place outside McConnell’s bar in the village between 12.30pm and 1am.
Officers investigating the report are urging any witnesses or any members of the public with information regarding the incident to contact them on 101, quoting the reference number 425 14/4/24.