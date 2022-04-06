Newtownabbey PSNI arrest man on suspicion of assault and theft

Detailing the incidents on social media last night (April 5), a PSNI spokesperson said: “This evening between 4.15pm and 7.30pm we have had several reports of a male acting in an erratic manner in the Rathmore Drive, Church Road, O’Neill Road and Valley Park areas of Newtownabbey.

“A short time ago, police detained and arrested a male in relation to these matters. However, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this male and may be able to provide further information. If you believe you can assist, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1506 of 5/4/22.”

Providing an update to the Newtownabbey Times today (Wednesday), a police spokesperson added: “The man was arrested on suspicion of assault and theft. He remains in police custody at this stage.”

PSNI