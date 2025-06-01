Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for information about one of their vehicles being damaged while they were on patrol on Friday evening.

“Sadly whilst officers were out on foot patrol within Glas-na-Bradan Glen at approximately 8.50pm, someone felt the need to cause damage to our vehicle which was parked on Camross Park.

"This results in another police vehicle being off the road awaiting repairs which is no good for the community,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information relating to the criminal damage is asked to contact police on 101 or via online quoting reference number 1729 of May 30.