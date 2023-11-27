Newtownabbey PSNI enquiry office closed to public for two weeks
Residents are advised that the enquiry office at Newtownabbey Police Station will be closed to the public for the next two weeks.
Commenting on social media today (November 27), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Newtownabbey Enquiry Office is undergoing refurbishment and unavailable to the public until December 12.
"Staff are available via phone on 101, extension 27510.
“For bail signing, please speak directly with security staff.
“Please visit an alternative station for document production during this time: https://orlo.uk/Ml27Z
“Thanks for your understanding whilst we improve our service to you.”