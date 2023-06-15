Residents from across Antrim and Newtownabbey are being advised of changes to the operating hours at the Newtownabbey PSNI enquiry office this week.

In a statement issued today (Thursday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Newtownabbey enquiry office (407 Shore Road) will be closed to the public today, Thursday, June 15 (all day) and tomorrow, Friday, June 16 (from 4pm onwards).

“For those who require face to face interaction, our Antrim enquiry office (Antrim Police Station, 24 Castle Way) will be operating as normal to support victims of crime and to enable crimes to be reported in a timely manner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Opening hours for Antrim are 11am to 7pm, Monday to Friday.

Newtownabbey PSNI Station. (Pic Google).

“Please be advised, all enquiry offices close between 3pm and 3.30pm for lunch. During this time, a report can be made online via: www.psni.police.uk/makeareport”