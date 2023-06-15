In a statement issued today (Thursday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Newtownabbey enquiry office (407 Shore Road) will be closed to the public today, Thursday, June 15 (all day) and tomorrow, Friday, June 16 (from 4pm onwards).
“For those who require face to face interaction, our Antrim enquiry office (Antrim Police Station, 24 Castle Way) will be operating as normal to support victims of crime and to enable crimes to be reported in a timely manner.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Opening hours for Antrim are 11am to 7pm, Monday to Friday.
“Please be advised, all enquiry offices close between 3pm and 3.30pm for lunch. During this time, a report can be made online via: www.psni.police.uk/makeareport”
Crimes can also be reported via the non emergency 101, or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.