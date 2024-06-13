Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was discovered with multiple stab wounds and broken ankles at a house in Newtownabbey after police were alerted to a video-call appearing to show a dead body, a court heard on Thursday,

Officers also located a blood-stained knife, hammer and mop bucket during follow-up searches at the property in the Queens Avenue area of Newtownabbey.

Details emerged as 31-year-old Seamus Deeny, from Stockmans Court in Belfast, was remanded in custody charged with attempting to murder the seriously wounded man.

His co-accused Chantelle Collins, 40, also appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court over allegations that she cleaned up the scene of the attack at her home.

Laganside courts. Picture: Google

Collins, of Queens Avenue, denies a charge of perverting the course of justice by concealing a weapon and providing a false account to detectives.

The court heard police were informed on Tuesday that someone had been shown a dead body on a FaceTime video call.

Amid allegations Collins made that call, checks were carried out at her house.

Officers found the injured man in the living room with seven stab wounds and suspected broken ankles.

Based on comments by the victim, it was initially suspected that he had been assaulted in Belfast city centre.

He was taken to hospital while the two defendants were allowed to leave the property at that stage.

Later that night, however, Collins allegedly told a witness that her co-accused had killed a man and she was covering for him.

Police returned to the house and commenced a crime scene investigation after the bucket containing suspected blood was discovered.

Examinations revealed blood spatters on the fireplace and in the living room area, the court was told.

A bag of rubbish located downstairs contained a bloodied knife broken in half while a hammer in the kitchen also had blood stains.

Both accused were arrested at that stage. As they left the house Deeny allegedly stated: “I should have killed him.”

An investigating detective said the evidence suggested Collins provided an initial fictitious account and cleaned up blood at her home.

Despite initially telling police she was in bed with Deeny while the victim was in the living room, in later interviews she claimed to have witnessed her co-accused carry out a violent attack.

Asked if the injured party is in a critical condition, the detective confirmed that he remains sedated in hospital.

“The most serious injury I’m aware of is a slice to the liver,” he disclosed.

Deeny is further charged with making off without paying for a taxi fare to the house on the day of the alleged attack.

He made no application for bail and was remanded in custody until next month.

Opposing Collins’ bid to be released from custody, the detective said police are still seeking to speak to a number of witnesses with “transient lifestyles”.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott challenged the decision to charge his client, suggesting police had provided a “complicated and confusing” series of events.

He argued there was insufficient evidence Collins allegedly did anything to pervert the course of justice.

“To say because it’s her house suggests that she cleaned up is a large stretch,” he insisted.

But after connecting her to the charge, District Judge Anne Marshall refused bail based on the risk of interference with the investigation.