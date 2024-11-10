Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson at a home in the Blackrock Mews area of Newtownabbey on Sunday morning.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Shortly before 2am, it was reported to police by colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that attempts had been made to set the front door of the property alight.

"No one was inside the property during the incident and some damage has been caused to the front door.”

Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 174 10/11/24.